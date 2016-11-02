OSLO Nov 2 The sharp rise in Norway's house prices is making the country's banking system more vulnerable to setbacks, the country's central bank said in its annual financial stability report on Wednesday.

"Banks' capital ratios have doubled since the financial crisis and liquidity has improved. At the same time, some aspects of the Norwegian economy make the financial system vulnerable. This primarily relates to high property price inflation combined with high household indebtedness," Norges Bank said.

"High house price inflation could lead to increased household borrowing. This could make households as a whole more vulnerable and increase the risk of a sharp decline in demand and higher bank losses further ahead," it added.

While the sharp fall in oil prices since 2014 has hurt the country's oil and gas industry, banks remain resilient, Norges Bank said.

"The banking sector's profitability remains firm despite higher losses. The losses are primarily associated with loans to oil-related industries. The calculations in this report show that banks can absorb substantial losses on oil exposures without a fall in their capital ratios," it added. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)