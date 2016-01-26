OSLO Jan 26 Norwegian banks must be prepared to
book increased losses from their lending portfolios as the fall
in oil prices continues to hurt the economy, Finance Minister
Siv Jensen said on Tuesday.
"The backdrop (of falling oil) means that banks must be
prepared for rising losses," Jensen of the right-wing Progress
Party told a labour union conference.
The oil and gas industry, which represents about 20 percent
of Norway's annual economic output, has sharply cut its
investments in the wake of a 75 percent drop in the price of
North Sea crude.
Jensen added that the sharp weakening of the Norwegian crown
currency has benefited some industries, including fisheries and
tourism.
The Norwegian government is the largest owner of top bank
DNB with a stake of 34 percent.
