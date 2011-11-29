* High household debt a key risk factor - c.bank

By Balazs Koranyi

OSLO, Nov 29 Norway's banks are well capitalised and continue to report solid earnings, but European turmoil, high household debt and rising funding costs have increased risks for the sector, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Banks are expected to post healthy capital levels this year but the sector, particularly top lenders, need to boost their core Tier 1 levels and their share of long-term funding to improve their resilience, the bank said in its biannual financial stability report.

"Norwegian banks have posted solid earnings, but they are also being affected by the turbulence," Governor Oeystein Olsen said in a statement.

Despite the recent market turmoil, the central bank expects non-performing loan rates at 1.8 percent in 2011, unchanged on 2010 and in line with the average of the 1994-2009 period.

Camilla Viland, an analyst with DNB, the nation's top bank, said Norway's economy was solid but the central bank was right to point out risk areas.

"Even though Norwegian banks are well capitalised and have little exposure to the most vulnerable European banks, the Norwegian economy and Norwegian banks are not totally sheltered to what is going around us," she said.

The sector is expected to record a healthy Tier 1 capital ratio of 10 percent by end-2011 before a rise to 10.25 percent in 2012, the bank added.

HOUSEHOLDS A RISK

Olsen warned that the domestic banking sector's reliance on external funding may also pose a challenge in the short-term while rising household debt levels pose potential long-term risks to the entire economy.

"Owing to high household debt and rising house prices, there is a risk of instability in the Norwegian economy further ahead," the bank said, warning that if interest rates rise or growth slows, household behaviour could quickly shift.

Norway's households are among the most indebted in the world with a debt to income ratio at around 200 percent.

Still, households are among the best borrowers, with the central bank expecting problem loans at just 1 percent of the portfolio in 2011, falling to 0.75 percent in 2012.

But household debt is rising faster than disposable income, and floating-rate mortgages dominate the market so households are especially sensitive to changes in interest rates.

That makes the central bank's job even tougher as rates set too low could quickly fuel a housing bubble while rates set too high could choke the economy and drive up an already strong currency.

Indeed, ratings agency Fitch warned this month that it saw a greater risk of rates staying too low for long, causing house prices to rise further and domestic demand to overheat.

Home prices have risen by over 8 percent a year on average since 1994 and Norges Bank predicted a 9 precent increase for 2012.

DNB, the country's largest bank, says there are no signs the housing market was cooling down as turnover has reached record high levels and house price growth is brisk.

But the OECD on Monday said the central bank should keep its policy rate unchanged through 2012 and address with regulatory means the asset market imbalances caused by high house prices and high debt. (Additional reporting by Gwladys Fouche)