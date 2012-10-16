* Use of covered bond may need to be curtailed: regulator
OSLO Oct 16 Norway's banks need to strengthen
their financial position further to withstand external shocks
and should reduce their reliance on mortgage-backed bonds, the
country's banking regulator said on Tuesday.
Mortgage-backed, or so-called covered bonds, are a cheap
source of funding, but have become so popular as to pose a
potential risk to the financial system if house prices fall, the
Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway said in a report.
In the good times, covered bonds may crowd out other forms
of funding while in bad times, this source of funding could dry
up quickly, the regulator said.
"In downturns accompanied by falling house prices, this
funding source may rapidly dry up at the same time as other
funding opportunities are weakened because the best loans have
been mortgaged," it said. "Hence covered bonds may add a
detrimental, procyclical element to banks' funding and lending."
Although the regulator said "consideration" should be given
to curtailing the use of covered bonds, it did not propose any
specific measures and said a change cannot undermine the
established covered bond market.
It added that while Norway's banks are profitable and well
capitalised, they need to further strengthen their financial
position and should diversify their funding.
It also highlighted the risk from the mortgage market,
especially after a period of rapid property price rises.
"There is a danger that banks individually underestimate the
systemic risk associated with such expansion," it said.
"Continued strong growth in house prices and household debt
could well be followed by a significant setback which will
impact on a broad front and produce substantial knock-on effects
in the economy."
