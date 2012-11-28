* DNB shares fell after central bank buffer proposal

* Central bank says proposal not final

* DNB says no plans to change dividend policy (Adds detail, DNB response, shares)

OSLO, Nov 28 A proposal to force Norwegian banks to hold more capital against mortgage lending should be seen as the basis of talks rather than a final recommendation, a top central bank official said on Wednesday.

Shares in DNB, the country's biggest bank, fell 5.5 percent on Wednesday on fears the central bank proposal, made the previous day, would force it to cut future dividend payments and raise mortgage rates.

Talks about the risk-weight for residential mortgages should start around 35-40 percent, well above the 15 percent level proposed in neighbouring Sweden, even if the final level ends up being lower, Amund Holmsen, the director of Norges Bank's financial stability department said on Wednesday.

"Nordic banks have risk weights for mortgages of 5 to 15 percent, and we think that's too low," Holmsen told Reuters.

"We think 35-40 percent could be a natural starting point for the review, but we do not think it should be at least that. It may well be lower."

Central bank data show DNB's mortgage risk weight was 12.8 percent at the end of last year.

DNB said it hoped Norwegian law would be brought into harmony with Sweden and it had no intention of cutting its plan to pay out between 25 and 50 percent of profits to shareholders through 2014.

Current regulations regard mortgage lending as less risky, so banks are required to hold smaller buffers on home loans than on corporate loans.

As a result, Norwegian banks have shifted toward mortgages, allowing them to boost their liquidity levels even if they did not actually hold more capital. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen; Writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Erica Billingham)