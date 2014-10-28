* Debt is high and mortgage debt growing fast
* Oil price down 25 percent since June
* Knock to confidence could amplify downturn
OSLO, Oct 28 Norwegian banks need further
buffers as rising household debt and falling oil prices could
amplify any downturn even though they are better capitalised
than European peers and profits are strong, the central bank
said on Tuesday.
Mortgage debt levels are still growing faster than incomes,
a potential risk as the oil sector's downturn could dampen
confidence, depress consumption and lift losses from bad loans,
the bank said in its annual financial stability report.
"Capital adequacy must be further improved to comply with
requirements in the coming years," Norges Bank said. "There are
signs that financial imbalances have built up in Norway; this
may amplify a downturn."
Norway's banks are among the best capitalised in Europe and
all of them easily meet European liquidity rules with DNB
, the country's top bank, comfortably passing the
European Banking Authority's recent stress test.
But household debt is close to 200 percent of disposable
income, among the highest in the world, and banks are heavily
exposed to the oil and gas industry, which faces several lean
years due to falling investment and dropping revenues.
"Low energy prices over an extended period could lead to a
fall in petroleum investments, with negative effects on the
mainland economy," the central bank said. "Household income
expectations could change and amplify a setback."
Still, even in an adverse scenario with oil prices
falling to $53 per barrel from about $85 now and the economy
going into an extended downturn, the sector would still have
12.2 percent common equity Tier 1 capital in 2015. The minimum
is 12 percent. That ratio would not fall below the regulatory
minimum until mid-2016, the bank said.
However, the sector's stock of high-quality liquid assets in
Norwegian crowns is not sufficient to meet 100 percent of the
2015 liquidity coverage ratio requirements and banks need to
hold more government bonds or covered bonds to comply, it said.
Although European rules would allow the central bank to set
up a facility to ensure that banks have sufficient liquidity in
case of market stress, the bank does not consider it appropriate
to set up such a facility, its statement said.
Norway's biggest banks include DNB, Nordea, Danske
Bank and Handelsbanken.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Louise Ireland)