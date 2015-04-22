(Adds detail, background)
OSLO, April 22 Norway's banks need to retain the
bulk of their earnings as the risk of financial instability is
increasing and the rapid rise in household debt may be
unsustainable, the financial regulator said on Wednesday.
The prospects of a longer period of low interest rates and
ample access to credit could lead to continued high growth in
house prices and residential mortgage debt but this would not be
sustainable, increasing systemic risk, the regulator said.
"Developments in the housing and credit markets have
increased the risk of financial instability," Morten Baltzersen,
the head of the Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA), said.
"This underscores how important it is for banks to continue
to improve their financial position by retaining the bulk of
their net profit."
DNB, Norway's biggest bank, has said it aims to
return to a 50 percent payout ratio by 2016 or 2017 after years
of holding back earnings to meet Norway's capital requirements.
It will pay out 30 percent of its 2014 earnings as dividend this
year.
Norway has one of the highest levels of household debt in
the world at around 200 percent of disposable income.
Baltzersen said that the drop in oil prices has had little
impact on output and employment but a lasting fall could have a
major negative impact on the economy.
"There is considerable uncertainty tied to developments
ahead, and particularly for the oil price and the wider effect
this has for the economy," he told a news conference.
High household debt, and rapid increases in house prices,
prompted the central bank to surprise by not cutting interest
rates at its last policy meeting, in March.
The FSA proposed in March new tighter regulations for the
country's banks -- which are heavily exposed to the oil and gas
industry -- in a bid to cool the housing market.
