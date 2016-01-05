(Recasts, adds detail, background)
OSLO Jan 5 Norwegian banks must consider bigger
writedowns on their loan portfolios to account for the impact
that weak oil prices could have on the economy, Norway's
financial regulator said in a letter released on Tuesday.
North Sea crude oil prices have lost about two thirds of
their value since mid-2014, leading producers such as Statoil
to cut investments, triggering lower economic growth
and rising unemployment.
Banks must assume that the low oil price could persist and
that the downturn may spread to the wider economy and thus have
a broad impact on the quality of their loan books, the Financial
Services Authority (FSA) said in the letter dated Dec. 21.
Lending losses at Norwegian banks declined during the first
three quarters of 2015 from the year before, which the FSA said
came as a surprise.
"The FSA wants to emphasise that banks, when closing their
accounts for 2015, must make particular evaluations of the
direct and indirect effects of the fall in oil prices when
considering the needs for writedowns," it added.
Top Norwegian bank DNB has repeatedly said that
while lending losses remain modest, it may see an increase in
impairment losses linked to oil-related activities from 2016.
Crude oil represented 23 percent of Norway's overall exports
in the first 11 months of 2015, down from 30 percent in 2014.
By 1053 GMT the shares of DNB traded 2 percent lower in
Oslo, underperforming a 0.1 percent drop for the European
banking sector.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Camilla Knudsen; Editing by
David Goodman)