OSLO, March 13 Norway's banks should continue to restrict dividend payments on 2012 earnings in order to boost capital and liquidity buffers, Morten Baltzersen, the Director General of the Financial Supervisory Authority, said on Tuesday.

DNB, Norway's biggest bank, halved its dividend on 2011 earnings, heeding calls from the regulator to boost capital at the expense of the dividends. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)