BRIEF-Halk Bankasi Q1 net profit rises to 1.22 billion lira
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 1.22 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 680.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
OSLO, April 23 Norwegian banks expect household lending margins to shrink further in the second quarter but household loan demand is seen unchanged, a quarterly survey from the country's central bank showed on Thursday.
Household credit demand rose in the first quarter and was somewhat higher than expected while corporate credit demand was unchanged, exceeding expectation for a fall, the bank said.
For corporate clients, banks expect no changes in lending margins in the second quarter.
Norway's top banks include DNB, Nordea, Danske Bank and Handelsbanken. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 1.22 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 680.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
PARIS, May 9 Natixis reported a 40 percent rise in net income for the first quarter on Tuesday, as trading activity at the French bank surged, echoing a similar performance among its peers.