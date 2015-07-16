OSLO, July 16 Norwegian banks expect household lending margins to fall further in the third quarter while household loan demand is seen unchanged, a quarterly survey from the country's central bank showed on Thursday.

"Banks expect tighter credit standards in Q3, particularly for first-home mortgages, pointing to the economic outlook, risk appetite and capital adequacy as explanatory factors," the central bank said.

"Tighter credit standards probably also reflect the government regulation concerning lending requirements for new residential mortgages that became effective on 1 July 2015," it added.

Household credit demand rose in the second quarter and was higher than expected while corporate credit demand was unchanged, the central bank said. In the third quarter, banks expect slightly lower corporate credit demand.

For corporate clients, banks expect a slight increase in lending margins in the third quarter.

Norway's top banks include DNB, Nordea, Danske Bank and Handelsbanken. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)