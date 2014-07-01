* Bank capital rules may be extended to Denmark and Sweden
Norwegian households among world's most indebted
OSLO, July 1 Norwegian banks may have to put
aside more money to cover potential defaults by homeowners after
the country's financial watchdog said on Tuesday it was
increasing the risk weighting for residential mortgages.
The financial supervisory authority, which had warned in
February that such a rule might be introduced, has long been
concerned about high household indebtedness in Norway.
"Finanstilsynet estimates that the requirements ... will
increase risk weights assigned to residential mortgage
portfolios to around 20-25 percent compared with previous levels
of 10-15 percent," the FSA said in a statement.
Norwegian banks, which include DNB, must adopt the
new rules by the end of this year, it said.
The announcement comes as the financial regulators of
Norway, Sweden and Denmark are discussing harmonising
requirements for banks.
Lenders active in all three countries include DNB, Nordea
, Danske Bank and Swedbank.
The banks have argued that differing regulations in the
three Scandinavian countries could hurt their competitiveness.
On Tuesday, the Norwegian FSA said its Danish counterpart
would apply Norway's new rules to Danish banks that offer
mortgages in Norway, while the FSA in Sweden has indicated it
will do the same for Swedish banks.
"This announcement removes some of the uncertainty regarding
the harmonising of regulation across borders," said Nils
Christian Oeyen, an analyst at brokerage Sparebank 1 Markets.
"The competition between banks will be more even than before
but it is hard to say whether it will be completely even."
The Norwegian banking lobby did not welcome the new rules.
"The tightening of the rules ... increases the costs for
Norwegian banks," Finans Norge said in a statement.
Norwegian households are among the most indebted in the
world, with a debt to income ratio of around 200 percent, more
than twice the level in Germany.
