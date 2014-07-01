* Bank capital rules may be extended to Denmark and Sweden

* Norwegian households among world's most indebted (Adds analyst, detail)

OSLO, July 1 Norwegian banks may have to put aside more money to cover potential defaults by homeowners after the country's financial watchdog said on Tuesday it was increasing the risk weighting for residential mortgages.

The financial supervisory authority, which had warned in February that such a rule might be introduced, has long been concerned about high household indebtedness in Norway.

"Finanstilsynet estimates that the requirements ... will increase risk weights assigned to residential mortgage portfolios to around 20-25 percent compared with previous levels of 10-15 percent," the FSA said in a statement.

Norwegian banks, which include DNB, must adopt the new rules by the end of this year, it said.

The announcement comes as the financial regulators of Norway, Sweden and Denmark are discussing harmonising requirements for banks.

Lenders active in all three countries include DNB, Nordea , Danske Bank and Swedbank.

The banks have argued that differing regulations in the three Scandinavian countries could hurt their competitiveness.

On Tuesday, the Norwegian FSA said its Danish counterpart would apply Norway's new rules to Danish banks that offer mortgages in Norway, while the FSA in Sweden has indicated it will do the same for Swedish banks.

"This announcement removes some of the uncertainty regarding the harmonising of regulation across borders," said Nils Christian Oeyen, an analyst at brokerage Sparebank 1 Markets.

"The competition between banks will be more even than before but it is hard to say whether it will be completely even."

The Norwegian banking lobby did not welcome the new rules. "The tightening of the rules ... increases the costs for Norwegian banks," Finans Norge said in a statement.

Norwegian households are among the most indebted in the world, with a debt to income ratio of around 200 percent, more than twice the level in Germany. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche and Joachim Dagenborg; Editing by Catherine Evans)