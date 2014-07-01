OSLO, July 1 Norwegian banks will need to
tighten rules for mortgages to households when it comes to the
risk of default, the Nordic country's financial supervisory
authority said on Tuesday.
"Finanstilsynet estimates that the requirements ... will
increase risk weights assigned to residential mortgage
portfolios to around 20-25 per cent compared with previous
levels of 10-15 per cent," it said in a statement.
Banks in Norway, which include DNB, must adopt the
new rules by the end of this year.
