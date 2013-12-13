(Adds detail, central bank governor comment)
* Banks don't meet long-term funding rules
* Some still have way to go for global liquidity rules
* Banks need to disclose more detail on funding structure
OSLO, Dec 13 Norway's banks need to disclose
more information about their funding structure and several still
have "some way to go" to meet global liquidity requirements, the
central bank said on Friday.
"Today, Norwegian banks are more resilient to financial
market shocks than in the pre-crisis period," central bank
governor Oeystein Olsen said in a financial stability report.
"However, there are a number of Norwegian banks that still
have some way go in order to meet the forthcoming international
liquidity requirement," he added.
"Nor do the banks meet the requirement relating to long-term
stable funding due for implementation."
Norway's banks are well-capitalised and escaped the global
financial crisis relatively unharmed. But policymakers, anxious
to avoid a repeat of the country's banking collapse in the early
1990s, have implemented some of the toughest regulations in
Europe on capital buffers.
"Banks should meet international requirements, preferably by
an ample margin," Olsen said. "Moreover, banks should disclose
more information about their funding structure and liquidity."
On Thursday, the finance ministry announced it would require
banks to build a counter-cyclical buffer worth 1 percent of risk
weighted assets, on top of international requirements set under
the Basel III accord.
Regulators could also increase the risk weighting of
mortgages, which would require banks to build yet more capital.
DNB, the country's top bank with assets worth about
92 percent of mainland GDP, has said it would need to build
between 40 billion and 60 billion crowns ($6.5-$9.7 billion) in
capital by 2016 and it would hold back dividends.
Other top banks in Norway include Danske Bank,
Nordea and Handelsbanken.
