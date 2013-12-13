OSLO Dec 13 Norway's bank sector is more resilient now than before the global financial crisis but banks still do not meet upcoming rules on obtaining long term funding and several still have a way to go to meet global liquidity rules, the central bank said.

"Banks should meet international requirements, preferably by ample margin," Central Bank Governor Oeystein Olsen said on Friday in the bank's financial stability report. "Moreover, banks should disclose more information about their funding structure and liquidity."

Olsen added that Norway should set up a new financial crisis resolution authority, in line with an international framework, and creditors, not just shareholders, need to be prepared to take losses in case of a crisis.

Norway's top banks include DNB, Danske Bank , Nordea and Handelsbanken. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Camilla Knudsen)