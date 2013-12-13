OSLO Dec 13 Norway's bank sector is more
resilient now than before the global financial crisis but banks
still do not meet upcoming rules on obtaining long term funding
and several still have a way to go to meet global liquidity
rules, the central bank said.
"Banks should meet international requirements, preferably by
ample margin," Central Bank Governor Oeystein Olsen said on
Friday in the bank's financial stability report. "Moreover,
banks should disclose more information about their funding
structure and liquidity."
Olsen added that Norway should set up a new financial crisis
resolution authority, in line with an international framework,
and creditors, not just shareholders, need to be prepared to
take losses in case of a crisis.
Norway's top banks include DNB, Danske Bank
, Nordea and Handelsbanken.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Camilla Knudsen)