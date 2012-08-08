OSLO Aug 8 Norway's central bank will expand its NST 473 treasury bond by 3 billion Norwegian crowns, it said on its page on Wednesday.

BOND COUPON MATURITY VOLUME TENDERS SETTLEMENT NST 473 4.5 May 22, 2019 3 bln Aug 13 Aug 16

NOTE: Invitation to tender will be available on Norges Bank's website: www.norges-bank.no/english/government_debt/ (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)