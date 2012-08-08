BRIEF-neoSurgical raises $5.5 mln in equity financing
* Intends to raise an additional $1.75 mln to complete round Source text for Eikon:
OSLO Aug 8 Norway's central bank will expand its NST 473 treasury bond by 3 billion Norwegian crowns, it said on its page on Wednesday.
BOND COUPON MATURITY VOLUME TENDERS SETTLEMENT NST 473 4.5 May 22, 2019 3 bln Aug 13 Aug 16
NOTE: Invitation to tender will be available on Norges Bank's website: www.norges-bank.no/english/government_debt/ (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
* Says the entire 15.4% stake in eurazeo, previously held by crédit agricole sa, has been acquired by the decaux family through its investment vehicle, jcdecaux holding