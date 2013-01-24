OSLO Jan 24 Norway's central bank will expand the government's NST-471 bond by 3 billion crowns ($538.28 million) and said it would hold an auction of the bond on Jan. 29, the central bank said on its page on Thursday. BOND COUPON MATURITY VOLUME TENDERS SETTLEMENT NST471 5.00 PCT May 15, 2015 NOK 3 BLN Jan 29 Feb 1 ($1 = 5.5733 Norwegian kroner) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)