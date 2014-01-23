BRIEF-Ambition to buy property
* Says it signed agreement to buy a Tokyo-based dwelling house from an individual
OSLO, Jan 23 Norway's central bank will expand the government's NST-472 bond by two billion Norwegian crowns, the central bank said on its page on Thursday. BOND COUPON MATURITY VOLUME TENDERS SETTLEMENT NST-472 4.25 PCT May 19, 2017 NOK 2 BLN Jan 28 Jan 31 (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)
* Says it signed agreement to buy a Tokyo-based dwelling house from an individual
MUMBAI, April 21 India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to its highest in seven months on Friday after minutes of the central bank's rate-setting committee meeting contained strong warnings on inflation, dimming hopes of a rate cut in the short term and sparking bets for a tightening move instead.