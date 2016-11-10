OSLO Nov 10 NATO allies Britain and Norway
agreed on Thursday to beef up their defence cooperation,
including maritime surveillance and joint exercises on Norwegian
soil, amid concerns about a more assertive Russia in northern
Europe.
The two countries signed the deal during a visit by British
Defence Secretary Michael Fallon to Norway's Arctic region,
Norway's defence ministry said in a statement.
"Given our geographical vicinity and common challenges in
connection to the strategic situation in the North Atlantic, we
are well positioned for future cooperation in maritime
surveillance," Norwegian Defence Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide
said.
"The continuation of capacity for surveillance and
anti-submarine operations are important for NATO and close
allies".
Neighbouring Sweden and Finland, which are not in the NATO
alliance, have expressed concerns about incursions by Russian
submarines and other naval vessels.
Norway's statement did not specifically mention a Russian
military threat as the cause for the increased cooperation.
In a 2015 interview with Reuters, Soereide said Norway was
concerned about what she called an "obvious projection of power"
by Russia in the Baltic Sea region, where Russian military
flights increased threefold from 2013 to 2014.
Relations between NATO and Russia have been badly strained
in recent years, especially since Moscow's annexation of
Ukraine's Crimea region in 2014.
Now NATO's European member states are nervously awaiting
clarification of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's
geopolitical stance following his criticisms of the Atlantic
alliance and his praise for Russia's President Vladimir Putin.
Britain is keen to use NATO as the main conduit of European
defence policy, vowing in October to block any attempt by the
European Union to create its own army while it remains a member
of the bloc. Britain is due to quit the EU in the coming years.
Norway, a founding member of NATO, is not in the EU.
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Gareth Jones)