OSLO Oct 8 The Norwegian government is
appointing two commissions that will examine whether to change
the country's fiscal spending rule and whether to introduce
multi-year budgets, Finance Minister Siv Jensen told broadcaster
NRK on Wednesday.
Successive cabinets have capped their drawings from the
country's sovereign wealth fund to four percent of its value,
under a fiscal rule designed to avoid overheating of the
economy.
The high oil prices of recent years have resulted in a sharp
growth in the fund's size however, leaving governments to spend
less than three percent of it per year.
"The fund had become very big, making the economy vulnerable
to big swings in its size ... it's important to see if we have
the right mechanisms to avoid this vulnerability and to spend
the appropriate amount of money even in demanding times," Jensen
said.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)