OSLO, Dec 2 Norway cut its 2011 structural non-oil budget deficit forecast on Friday on higher-than-forecast revenues, and analysts said it could mean a lower deficit for 2012 as well.

Norway cut its 2011 structural non-oil deficit estimate to 99 billion crowns ($17.10 billion), a 9.8 billion crown reduction from two months ago, as tax revenues were coming in above expectations.

Its total surplus, which includes revenues from the massive offshore oil and gas sector, were raised to 372.5 billion crowns, an increase of more than 33 billion crowns from an October forecast.

"This could mean that revenue next year will also be higher and the deficit could be smaller," said Erik Bruce, an analyst at Nordea markets.

"But the implication for the real economy and Norges Bank policy are uncertain and probably limited since markets don't pay too much attention to this anyway."

The budget figures also indicated that the government had plenty of leeway in spending as its fiscal rules would allow it to increase spending from oil revenues by 24 billion crowns.

The country's oil and gas sector generates around a fifth of Norway's GDP and half of its exports but most revenues are kept in a sovereign wealth fund for investment abroad to keep the economy from overheating.

The 2012 structural non-oil deficit target equals about 5.6 percent of non-oil GDP, a slight uptick from 2011 but the better 2011 outcome could reduce that.

But the central bank is more likely to focus Europe's turbulence and the recent string of weaker data when it meets on Dec. 14 to discuss interest rates.

Growth slowed in the third quarter and the government has said it will have to reduce its 2012 growth target.

Against that backdrop, economists almost unanimously agree the central bank would cut rates in December and the only question is whether it would be a 25 basis point move or more. (editing by Ron Askew)