By Joachim Dagenborg
OSLO, May 15 Norway cut its 2012 budget deficit
forecast on Tuesday and said a higher-than-expected oil price
would still make its spending "somewhat expansionary", boosting
the strong but likely slowing economy.
The structural budget deficit, or the shortfall before its
massive oil revenue is accounted for, is expected at 116 billion
crowns ($19.57 billion) for the year, below a 122.2 billion
crown forecast in October, a document seen by Reuters showed.
However, when the oil money is taken into consideration, the
overall surplus is seen at 381 billion crowns, a massive 35
billion crowns above the earlier forecast.
Norway, the world's eighth-largest oil exporter and a
standout economy in Europe, usually runs large budget surpluses
and uses only a fraction of the oil money for budget purposes.
In a "normal year" up to 4 percent of the $610 billion oil
fund is used to plug the budget hole, but the government said it
would only use 3.5 percent this year, below the 3.9 percent
forecast in October.
The better performance comes as oil prices performed well
above the government's initial forecast, generating more in tax
revenue and increasing the fund more than expected.
At the end of the year, the fund, Europe's largest equity
investor, is seen at 3.83 trillion crowns ($646.02 billion),
above an earlier 3.54 trillion crown estimate as oil prices are
now forecast at 650 crown a barrel versus October's 575 crown
projection.
Still, Norway is not expected to be immune to Europe's
economic problems and the government cut its growth estimate for
the mainland, which excludes the oil producing sector, to 2.7
percent in 2012 from 3.1 percent seen in October.
That forecast is also more pessimistic than the central
bank's recent 3.25 percent growth projection.
The oil sector keeps Norway largely insulated from Europe's
difficulties, but some exporting sectors are still suffering
from the double whammy of weaker foreign markets and a strong
Norwegian crown.
Reflecting the sluggish external outlook, Norway's
government lowered its wage growth forecast to 3.75 percent from
4 percent and also reduced its core inflation projection to 1.4
percent from 1.8 percent.
The budget will be officially published at 0845 GMT.
($1 = 5.9286 Norwegian crowns)
