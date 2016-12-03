OSLO Dec 3 Norway's right wing minority coalition expects to sign a deal with centrist partners in parliament on Saturday for a 2017 fiscal budget, which would rescue the government from collapse, a source close to the talks told Reuters.

The ruling coalition of the Conservatives and the Progress Party need the backing of either the Liberals or the Christian Democrats to win a majority for a spending plan.

Following weeks of negotiations, senior party officials have agreed in principle on a deal but still require the backing of rank-and-file members of parliament, the source told Reuters.

If no agreement is reached by a Dec. 5 vote in parliament, the government of Prime Minister Erna Solberg may be forced to step down.