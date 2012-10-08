(Adds analyst, crown, detail)
OSLO Oct 8 The Norwegian government plans to
spend more of its oil revenues in 2013 than it has earmarked for
this year, when it expects the economy to grow faster than
earlier thought, a budget draft showed on Monday.
It also plans to nearly double its carbon taxes on the oil
industry in 2013 and raise cash to help developing nations
protect tropical forests as part of measures to combat climate
change, the draft showed.
High oil prices and low interest rates have fuelled a boom
in Norway, the world's eighth-largest oil exporter and a star
European economic performer. Investment in its oil sector is
expected to jump in coming years thanks to new oil discoveries
off the country's long coastline.
Norway has no national debt, and its oil wealth allows it to
run structural budget deficits and still use only a fraction of
its oil revenue for budget purposes.
"Despite the challenging global economic environment, the
Norwegian economy continues to perform well, and capacity
utilisation is now higher than foreseen at the presentation of
the Revised National Budget last May," said Finance Minister
Sigbjoern Johnsen.
Some economists had expected the Labour-led government to
announce even higher spending plans to sweeten up voters ahead
of next year's elections, with opinion polls pointing to a shift
in power in favour of a right-wing government.
"If anything the budget is probably a bit tighter than most
had expected, but probably not enough to have any impact on the
market," said Erik Bruce, chief analyst at Nordea.
The crown was largely stable against the euro at
7.40 crowns on Monday, as the budget was also seen to have no
clear implications for the central bank.
"This will not affect Norges Bank's rate path at all," said
Knut Anton Mork, chief analyst at Handelsbanken.
The central bank left interest rates on hold at 1.5 percent
in August and signalled no change until late 2012 at the
earliest.
Underlining its stellar economic performance, the government
raised its forecast for 2012 mainland gross domestic product
growth to 3.7 percent from its May forecast of 2.7 percent, and
said it saw next year's growth at 2.9 percent.
Its economy expanded an annualised 5 percent in the second
quarter, the fastest growth in Europe.
The structural budget deficit - the shortfall before the
country's massive oil revenue is accounted for - is expected at
3.3 percent of the oil fund next year, or 125.3 billion
Norwegian crowns ($22 billion), up from 116.2 billion crowns
seen this year.
Still, in a normal year, up to 4 percent of the $660 billion
oil fund can be used to plug the budget gap.
The structural deficit is seen at 5.3 percent of the
mainland gross domestic product trend, making the budget
slightly more expansive than the 5.2 percent seen for 2012.
"Measured by its overall impact on mainland GDP, the 2013
budget implies an approximately neutral fiscal stance," the
finance ministry said.
When the oil money is taken into consideration, the
projection turns to a 380 billion crown surplus.
The draft budget showed that the carbon tax on the offshore
petroleum industry will be raised by 200 Norwegian crowns
($35.3) per tonne next year.
"This corresponds to an emissions charge of roughly 410
crowns per tonne of carbon dioxide," the government said.
The budget also proposes a 50 crowns per tonne tax on
emissions from the fishing industry.
The government plans to create a fund of 10 billion crowns
to promote cuts in greenhouse gases and renewable energy. Use of
fossil fuels is the main source of greenhouse gases from human
activity. Norway will also raise the amount of cash spent to
help developing nations protect tropical forests that absorb
carbon dioxide.
Norway has been the most generous developed nation in
helping slow deforestation under a U.N. plan.
"The efforts in this area are yielding good results. Norway
has helped achieve considerable reductions in emissions in
Brazil and better forest management in Indonesia, Ethiopia,
Guyana and Tanzania, among others," the Environment Ministry
said in a statement.
($1 = 5.6655 Norwegian crowns)
