* Will use 3 pct of wealth fund in 2015 vs 2.8 pct this year
* Government to cut taxes by $1.3 bln
* Mainland economy to grow 2.0 pct in 2015
By Joachim Dagenborg
OSLO, Oct 8 Norway cut its growth forecast on
Wednesday, citing lower oil prices and investments, and said it
may lift a cap on how much of the country's $850 billion
sovereign wealth fund it can spend each year.
In its first budget since taking power last year, the
centre-right government of Prime Minister Erna Solberg said it
will spend 3 percent of the fund's value in 2015, up from 2.8
percent in 2014, using the money to pay for tax cuts.
That is still below the 4 percent cap on spending from the
fund, into which revenues from oil, Norway's biggest industry,
are routed. But Finance Minister Siv Jensen said she was
appointing a commission to examine whether the rule, for long a
sacred cow of fiscal policy, needs to be changed.
"The market values of stocks, bonds, and foreign exchange
can be highly volatile, due to the nature of financial markets,
and they may not fluctuate in sync with Norway's business
cycles," the finance ministry said in a statement.
The planned 8.6 billion crowns ($1.33 billion) of cuts to
income and wealth taxes will increase the structural budget
deficit, seen when oil revenues are excluded.
Including oil revenues, the budget - which is based on an
oil price of $100 a barrel, well above current levels - foresees
a surplus of 11.7 percent of gross domestic product next year,
up from 11.6 percent this year.
Although triple-A rated Norway's economy grew faster than
any euro zone member in the second quarter, a 10 percent fall in
oil sector investments in 2015 and sharply lower oil prices are
expected to weigh on growth.
The government said on Wednesday it saw mainland growth
excluding the volatile oil and shipping sectors at 2 percent in
2015, less than the 2.2 percent it had forecast in May.
HEALTHY
Norway remains among the healthiest economies in Europe,
however, with unemployment of just over 3 percent - less than a
third of the level in the euro zone - and manufacturing output
close to record highs. At $95,000 per head, its nominal GDP is
one of the highest in the world.
"There were no big surprises, and it should not affect
interest rates," said Stein Bruun, chief economist at SEB.
The crown weakened as the budget was released, falling to
8.1983 per euro at 0905 GMT from a high of 8.1730
earlier in the session.
One potential risk to the budget is that oil prices next
year will fall short of the $100 assumed, given recent sharp
falls that left a barrel of Brent crude trading at $91
at 0912 GMT on Wednesday.
"The forecasted oil price is a bit on the high side and that
of course could change something for the government's spending
next year," Danske Bank Markets chief economist Frank Jullum
said.
Another risk is that, as the government rules in a minority,
the budget will be contested by parliamentary partners the
Christian Democrats - who said prior to the budget they would
not welcome tax cuts - and the Liberals. Its broad parameters
are nevertheless expected to remain.
"The way it stands, this budget will not be passed by
parliament," Hans Olav Syversen, the finance spokesman for the
Christian Democrats, told Reuters.
"Tax cuts will be a key topic of the negotiations, and not
least the way they're structured. First and foremost the cuts in
the wealth tax must be considered against other budget items.
"I think the finance minister is fully aware that they have
a minority government and that they must make some room for
manoeuvre to get this through," he added.
His Liberal counterpart echoed that view.
"This is a budget that is far from what we can vote for,"
Liberals finance spokesman Terje Breivik told Reuters, adding
that he is not against tax cuts but wants taxes to be organised
differently. "Clearly these will be tough negotiations."
(1 US dollar = 6.4736 Norwegian krone)
