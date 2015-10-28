OSLO Oct 28 Norway may have to spend an
additional 9.5 billion crowns ($1.1 billion) next year on top of
its current budget plans as the number of people seeking asylum
rises, financial daily Dagens Naeringsliv reported on Wednesday.
Quoting sources, the newspaper said the extra spending was
likely to be financed by both spending cuts and with funds from
the international aid budget.
On Tuesday, tabloid Verdens Gang reported that Norway would
spend an extra 8 billion crowns in next year's budget.
Norway raised its forecasts on Monday for how many asylum
seekers will arrive this year, saying asylum applications may
hit 30,000 to 35,000, up from its Oct. 5 forecast of 20,000 to
25,000. It expects 30,000 arrivals in 2016.
After presenting a 2016 budget in early October, the
rightwing minority government will put forward an amendment on
Friday to take into account the extra cost of asylum seekers.
The government must negotiate a comprehensive budget deal in
parliament with opposition parties.
($1 = 8.4853 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Hugh Lawson)