OSLO Oct 14 Norway structural budget deficit, which strips out lucrative oil revenues, will narrow to 2.9 percent of the country's oil fund in 2014, or 54 billion crowns ($9.01 billion) below the government's self imposed spending limit, the finance ministry said.

Still, in absolute terms, the deficit will expand to 135 billion crowns from an expected 124.1 billion crowns this year, the government said.

