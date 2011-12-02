OSLO Dec 2 Norway lowered its estimate for its 2011 structural non-oil budget deficit due to higher-than-expected revenues, and sharply raised its forecast for the surplus in the Government Pension Funds, including the oil fund.

It now forecasts the 2011 structural non-oil deficit, the key measure watched by markets, at 99 billion crowns ($17.10 billion), 9.8 billion crowns below its forecast in October and down from 128.1 billion forecasted a year ago.

Norway generates a large budget surplus each year once revenues from its massive oil industry are factored in. ($1 = 5.7880 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)