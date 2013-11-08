OSLO Nov 8 Norway is raising the target for its structural non-oil budget deficit to 139 billion crowns ($23.04 billion) from 135 billion crowns, a source with direct knowledge of the budget said on Friday.

Norway's new centre-right government will unveil its revised 2014 budget at 0900 GMT. The original bill was submitted by the outgoing centre-left government in October and the new government has spent its first month in office revising the figures.

With oil revenue included, Norway runs huge budget surpluses and stashes the surplus revenue in an $800 billion sovereign wealth fund. ($1 = 6.0319 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)