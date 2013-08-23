* Cuts 2014 oil price view to $98.4 from $100
OSLO Aug 23 Norway's government is cutting its
projections for oil prices by 4 percent for next year and 11
percent for 2015, reflecting higher supply and lower demand from
the world's two biggest economies, its prime minister said late
on Thursday.
The Nordic country is the world's seventh-largest oil
exporter. It can use up to 4 percent of its oil and gas revenues
in its national budget, so it runs oil price projections to
establish how much money it can count on.
The government now expects the average per barrel price for
oil to fall to 600 crowns ($98.4) in 2014 from its earlier view
of 625 crowns. It expects prices to drop further to 535 crowns
in 2015.
"There is growing uncertainty about oil prices. There is
great uncertainty because the United States produce more (oil)
... In addition, China is buying less than before," Prime
Minister Jens Stoltenberg told public broadcaster NRK.
"We must be prepared for more falls (in oil prices)," he
said during a break in negotiations for the 2014 budget.
Norway runs huge budget surpluses thanks to lucrative oil
revenues but stashes most of that money away in a $750 billion
wealth fund, spending no more than 4 percent of the fund each
year on a well developed public sector.
Actual spending as a percentage of the oil money has fallen
for the past two years and Stoltenberg said his budget, which
will be presented after parliamentary elections but before the
new government takes over, would anticipate oil spending at
barely 3 percent, down from 3.3 percent this year.
Norwegians go to the polls on September 9.
($1 = 6.0981 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by John Stonestreet)