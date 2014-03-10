* PM says competitiveness gains must not be lost
* Sees economic growth somewhat lower in 2014, 2015
* Core inflation steady at 2.4 pct yr/yr, as expected
(Adds comment about use of wealth fund money in budget,
combines stories about the 2015 budget and inflation data)
By Joachim Dagenborg
HURDAL, Norway, March 10 Norway should not dig
too deeply into its $850-billion sovereign wealth fund in the
coming budget because this could overheat the economy and erode
recent competitiveness gains, Prime Minister Erna Solberg told
Reuters on Monday.
Her government, composed of the centre-right Conservatives
and the more radical right-wing Progress Party, begins today
negotiations over next year's budget, the first by the coalition
since winning elections in September.
Both parties are keen to put their stamp on the document.
But they will have to compromise with two small centrist
parties, the Liberals and the Christian Democrats, in order to
pass it through parliament.
Solberg said it was important not too spend too much money
from the country's sovereign wealth fund.
"Something that has pulled in the right direction is that
the Norwegian crown level has not been as high over the past six
months and has therefore contributed somewhat positively to the
competitiveness of Norwegian companies," Solberg said in an
interview, ahead of negotiations between cabinet ministers.
"Using a lot of oil money could push it the other way," said
the PM, who is the leader of the Conservatives.
With per-capita nominal GDP of about $100,000, Norway is one
of the richest nations in the world but years of record
investment in its oil sector have pushed costs sharply higher
across all sectors, dealing a blow to the competitiveness of
onshore industries. Many economists say that too much spending
from the oil fund could do the same.
The Nordic country is the world's seventh-largest oil
exporter and the third-largest for gas.
It saves revenues from hydrocarbon production in the wealth
fund for future generations, and in an average year aims to use
only about four percent of the fund's value in the state's
budget to avoid overheating the economy.
The OECD last week called on the country to limit government
spending and implement reforms because its current prosperity
had masked a decline in competitiveness.
Norway's economy has escaped the global economic downturn
largely unscathed due to its oil sector, which has benefited
from high oil prices, though more recent signs suggest there is
a risk it may cool off.
On Monday Solberg said she expected the economy not to grow
at the same rate as it did previously.
"Norway's economic growth will be somewhat lower this year
and next than in previous years," Solberg told reporters.
The mainland economy - excluding the oil and shipping
sectors - grew by about 2 percent in 2013 and
the central bank said in its December monetary policy report
that it expected 2.25 percent growth this year.
Separately, inflation data published on Monday came out as
expected, with core inflation, which excludes the volatile oil
and shipping sectors, steady at 2.4 percent year-on-year in
February.
"This is only one tenth higher than the central bank
expected, so it should be neutral to the rate path," said Marius
Nyborg Hov, an economist at Handelsbanken in Oslo.
The central bank will make public its next interest rate
decision on March 27. The central bank's governor in February
said it expected interest rates to stay low for years. They have
been at 1.5 percent for the last two years.
(Additional reporting by Oslo newsroom, writing by Gwladys
Fouche; Editing by Toby Chopra)