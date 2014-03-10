OSLO, March 10 Norway's 2015 budget will see
increased use of cash from the country's $850-billion sovereign
wealth fund, the world's largest, Finance Minister Siv Jensen
said on Monday.
The government, composed of the centre-right Conservatives
and the more right-wing Progress Party, began negotiations on
Monday over next year's budget, the first by the coalition since
winning elections in September.
"I believe we are going to see increased use of oil money in
next year's state budget as well," Siv Jensen, who is from the
Progress Party, told public broadcaster NRK. Prime Minister Erna
Solberg said earlier that Norway should not dig too deeply into
the fund as that might erode gains made in competitiveness.
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)