OSLO Dec 12 A six month delay in Norway's countercyclical buffer for its bank sector has nearly no practical implication, a central bank spokeswoman said on Thursday.

"The fact that they've chosen a different implementation date has nearly no practical implication," Norges Bank spokeswoman Hilde Singsaas said.

Norway imposed a 1 percentage point countercyclical buffer on its banks on Thursday but it will be effective July 1, 2015, six months later than the central bank had recommended. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)