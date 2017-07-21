FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 days ago
Norway's building start permits rose 31 pct in June -Statistics Norway
July 21, 2017 / 7:45 AM / 2 days ago

Norway's building start permits rose 31 pct in June -Statistics Norway

2 Min Read

    OSLO, July 21 (Reuters) - Building start permits in Norway
rose 31.2 percent in June from May, seasonally adjusted figures
from Statistics Norway showed on Friday.
    The number rose 0.7 percent when trend adjusted.
    The latest 12 months building permits rose 13 percent
compared to the previous 12 months period to a total number of 
37,801 permits.
    An increase in building starts in the capital Oslo was the
main reason for the rise.
    The housing market is one of the key factors influencing the
Norwegian central bank's view of interest rates. 
    "Figures vary considerably from month to month. The
long-term trend shows strong growth in the number of building
permits since autumn 2014 to autumn 2016, followed by a
five-month decrease. The number of building permits has
subsequently flattened out at a high level," Statistics Norway
said.    
    For more on the statistics, click on: 
    here

 (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

