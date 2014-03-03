OSLO, March 3 Norway's finance ministry received five applications to fill the post of central bank deputy governor and Jon Nicolaisen, the central bank's executive director and its former chief economist is among the applicants, it said on Monday.

Other applicants to replace Jan Qvigstad, who steps down at the end of the month, include Marianne Berge, Sherin Francis, Thorbjoern Johan Gaarder and Chair Yemlahi. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)