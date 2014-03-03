BRIEF-Janusz Skopowski buys 30.58 stake in Black Pearl
* Informed on Wednesday that Janusz Skopowski following transactions on April 18 bought 30.58 percent stake in the company
OSLO, March 3 Norway's finance ministry received five applications to fill the post of central bank deputy governor and Jon Nicolaisen, the central bank's executive director and its former chief economist is among the applicants, it said on Monday.
Other applicants to replace Jan Qvigstad, who steps down at the end of the month, include Marianne Berge, Sherin Francis, Thorbjoern Johan Gaarder and Chair Yemlahi. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)
ABU DHABI, April 20 Mubadala Capital, an arm of Abu Dhabi's state fund Mubadala, said it had conudcted a private equity transaction with European fund manager Ardian, which had committed to invest $2.5 billion in the deal.