OSLO, July 31 Norway's central bank will make
daily sales of 350 million crowns ($57.80 million) in August to
buy foreign currency for the country's oil fund, in line with
sales of 350 million crowns a day in July, the bank said on
Tuesday.
Norges Bank manages the country's 600 billion-dollar wealth
fund, Europe's biggest equity investor, which invests surplus
oil wealth to save for a future when the country's oil and gas
resources run dry.
The bank converts the oil revenues, primarily taxes paid by
energy firms, to buy foreign stocks, bonds and real estate
property.
Norway is the world's eighth biggest oil exporter and
Western Europe's top gas exporter.
The fund is worth around 130 percent of Norway's gross
domestic product or savings of $120,000 for each of Norway's
five million residents.
($1 = 6.0548 Norwegian krones)
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)