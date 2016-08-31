KRISTIANSAND, Norway Aug 31 The recent surge in
Norwegian consumer prices took the central bank by surprise, but
inflation will probably ease once the effects of a weak crown
currency end, deputy central bank Governor Jon Nicolaisen said
on Wednesday.
"We've been surprised during the last two months, and
particularly in July when prices grew a lot more than we had
predicted," he said in a speech in southern Norway.
"When the crown weakens it affects import prices, so we
believe it's temporary. When the effects of the crown's weakness
end, inflation will come down again," he added.
(Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik,
editing by Alister Doyle)