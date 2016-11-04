PORSGRUNN, Norway Nov 4 Norway's crown currency
has strengthened more than expected since September, central
bank Governor Oeystein Olsen told Reuters on Friday.
"We don't have a particular view on the crown, but we do of
course note that it has strengthened further, and more rapidly,
than we anticipated in our September monetary policy report,"
Olsen said on the sidelines of a business conference.
The crown began to strengthen in September when the central
bank abandoned an earlier plan to cut its key policy interest
rate, even though it kept an easing bias.
"We don't decide the crown's level, that's done by the
market," Olsen said in a speech earlier on Friday.
(Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik,
editing by Gwladys Fouche)