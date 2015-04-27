Norway's central bank shares the concerns expressed by the country's financial regulator about the sustainability of household debt and housing prices in Norway, the Norges Bank governor said on Monday.

"We also express the same concerns," Governor Oeystein Olsen told reporters after a speech at the London School of Economics. "They have the different tasks, namely the micro-supervision of banks. Their way of expression is different."

Norway's Financial Supervisory Authority said last week the continued rise in the country's household debts may eventually lead to an economic setback and financial instability, adding that banks should retain the bulk of their profits to boost their balance sheets.

Olsen added a recent rise in the crown and a rebound in oil prices would be taken into consideration when the Norges Bank decides on interest rates next month.

