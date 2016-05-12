OSLO May 12 The Norwegian economy depends on
currency weakness to regain competitiveness following the plunge
in oil prices since mid-2014, central bank Governor Oeystein
Olsen told Reuters on Thursday.
"The economy needs a weak real exchange rate and improved
competitiveness, which I also believe will be reflected in the
currency market," Olsen said in an interview following a
decision by the central bank's board to keep rates unchanged.
The bank had stuck to a plan devised in March, when it said
it may cut rates later this year, Olsen said.
"If you think of our comprehensive report from March, which
analysed the room for manoeuvre in monetary policy, including on
the downside, we're sticking to that."
(Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik,
editing by Gwladys Fouche)