A hooded man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration

OSLO Online attacks could pose a threat to the stability of Norway's banking system unless sufficient contingency measures are put in place, the country's central bank said in a report on Thursday.

"The attacks are becoming more advanced and better organised ... contingency arrangements for dealing with such attacks and failures in the financial infrastructure can be crucial," Deputy Governor Jon Nicolaisen said in a statement.

The central bank will further ramp up its planning for how to handle emergencies, it added.

