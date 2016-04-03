OSLO, April 3 Oeystein Olsen will seek a second term as governor of Norway's central bank, he told Reuters on Sunday.

"I am motivated to continue as governor, and can confirm that I will apply," Olsen said in an emailed statement. Olsen, 64, has been governor since January 2011. His six-year term can be renewed once.

Norway advertised for the job of chief of the central bank in the Sunday edition of the daily Aftenposten and on a website for Norwegian state job positions.

