OSLO, April 3 The governor of the Norwegian
central bank will apply for a second, and final, six-year term,
he told Reuters on Sunday.
"I am motivated to continue as governor, and can confirm
that I will apply," Olsen said in an emailed statement.
Olsen, 64, has been governor of Norges Bank since January
2011. His six-year term can only be renewed once.
By flagging his intentions, Olsen may scare off any other
serious contender. In Norway, it is customary for governors to
have their terms renewed.
The bank is fighting a downturn in the Norwegian economy
prompted by the slump in oil prices. It cut its key policy rate
to a record low of 0.50 percent this month and said it may cut
again in the autumn.
Olsen's comments came after his position was advertised on
Sunday.
"Solid knowledge of monetary policy, financial markets and
capital management is required," said the advertisement,
published in the Sunday edition of the daily Aftenposten and on
the website of the Norwegian state's job positions.
The head of the central bank also heads the bank's board and
is responsible for the country's sovereign wealth fund, the
world's largest.
The deadline for applications for the job is April 24. The
list of applicants will be made public.
