* Central bank keeps key rate at record low 0.50 pct

* Central bank reiterates rates may fall further this year

* Q1 non-oil GDP a touch better than expected

* Q4 non-oil GDP revised to -0.1 pct from +0.1 pct

* Crown strengthens against euro (Adds quotes by governor, economists, updates crown)

By Camilla Knudsen

OSLO, May 12 Norway's central bank said it could still cut interest rates later in 2016 to combat an economic downturn prompted by a drop in oil prices, after the monetary authority kept its key rate steady on Thursday.

The slide in crude prices has caused a slowdown in Norway's oil and gas industry, which generates a fifth of economic output.

The country's latest GDP figures, also released on Thursday, showed the sluggish state of the wider economy. The mainland measure, which excludes the volatile oil and shipping sectors, contracted in the fourth quarter before growing slightly again in the first.

However, the central bank's board had not considered cutting rates at the meeting, said governor Oeystein Olsen. "This time the board had no doubts," he told a news conference.

All but one of the 18 economists polled by Reuters had forecast the bank would keep its deposit rate at the current record low of 0.50 percent.

"On the whole, developments since March have not deviated substantially from the projections in the March 2016 Monetary Policy Report," the central bank said in a statement following the decision.

The mainland economy performed slightly better-than-expected in the first quarter, growing by 0.3 percent against analysts' expectations for a 0.2 percent expansion.

However, when adjusted for volatile electricity output growth stood at a 0.1 percent, while fourth-quarter growth was revised to negative 0.1 percent from growth of 0.1 percent, data from Statistics Norway showed.

"In general, the mainland economy is weighed down by the downturn in the manufacturing sector. And even if the monthly data for manufacturing output has improved over the past couple of months, we believe it is too early to claim that the trough is reached," Handelsbanken said in a note to clients.

Olsen said the latest GDP data would be taken into consideration at the next rate-setting meeting in June, when it also issues its next formal forecast on the interest rate path.

However, the governor added that the first-quarter growth figures were about in line with the bank's expectations when adjusted for power production.

Also to be examined at the June meeting, Olsen said, would be the revised budget for 2016 presented by the government on Wednesday to combat the downturn in the economy. Some economists said the more expansionary fiscal policy could cut the chance of an interest cut this year.

Although oil prices have rebounded around 65 percent from lows seen earlier in 2016, they are still down by about 60 percent from mid-2014 forcing oil firms to slash investments.

The crown strengthened to a nine-day high against the euro to 9.2410 at 0844 GMT, from 9.3300 just before the GDP data and the bank's decision were released.