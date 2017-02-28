OSLO Feb 28 Norway's central bank will consider
giving more detailed assessments of how individual economic
indicators impact monetary policy, deputy governor Egil Matsen
told Reuters on Tuesday.
Matsen spoke after receiving the annual report of Norges
Bank Watch (NBW), an independent evaluation of how the central
bank conducts policy.
In its quarterly monetary policy reports, the central bank
summarises developments in factors ranging from inflation to
housing prices and foreign economic growth, but without a
detailed account of how each is impacting the outlook for rates.
"We find it particularly interesting that the (NBW) report
says we could put more emphasis on analysis of the economic
drivers between reports and less on just a description of the
changes from the last quarter," Matsen told Reuters.
"We have noted this with great interest and that is one of
the things we will return to for serious discussion," he added.
(Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)