By Francesco Canepa and Anirban Nag
LONDON, April 27 Norway may need to raise
countercyclical buffers for its banks starting in the summer of
2016 to fight rapid growth in house prices, central bank
governor Oeystein Olsen said on Monday, as he argued that
monetary policy should not be expected to ensure financial
stability.
The central bank should consider stability issues when
setting interest rates, but the regulator should be the first
line of defence, freeing the bank's hand as it weighs a rate cut
even as house price continue to soar, Olsen said.
"Monetary policy could ... contribute to more stable
economic developments over time," Olsen said in a speech in
London. "At the same time, monetary policy must not be
overburdened.
"If house prices continued to rise rapidly and credit growth
increased, it would be appropriate to advise the ministry (of
finance) to raise the level of the countercyclical capital
buffer effective from summer 2016," Olsen said.
Speaking to reporters later, Olsen said he shares concerns
expressed by Norway's financial regulator about the
sustainability of household debt and housing prices in the
country.
"We also express the same concerns," Olsen said. "They have
the different tasks, namely the micro-supervision of banks.
Their way of expression is different."
Norway's Financial Supervisory Authority said last week the
country's rising household debt may eventually lead to an
economic setback and financial instability, adding that banks
should retain the bulk of their profits to boost their balance
sheets.
Olsen had earlier said the bank had kept interest rates
higher than it would have otherwise because of rapidly rising
house prices.
However, the bank said in March it was likely to cut rates
either in May or June to buffer the economy as its oil sector,
which accounts for a fifth of the economy, will contract after
crude prices crashed.
Energy firms are laying off workers, cutting investments by
15 percent this year and delaying or cancelling some of their
biggest projects to save cash.
Olsen said on Monday a recent rise in the crown
and a rebound in oil prices would be taken into consideration
when the Norges Bank decides on interest rates next month.
Low rates, however, encourage families to take on more debt,
and Norway's household debt is among the highest in Europe, at
around 200 percent of disposable income.
The financial regulator has already asked the ministry to
implement tougher mortgage rules, but the countercyclical
buffer, aimed at forcing banks to build capital during the good
times, remained unchanged this year.
(Reporting by Francesco Canepa and Anirban Nag, Writing by
Balazs Koranyi, Editing by Angus MacSwan, Larry King)