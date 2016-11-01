(Adds quotes, background)

By John Geddie and Marc Jones

LONDON Nov 1 Norway's central bank could cut its main interest rate to below zero if the economy is hit by "significant" new shocks, its governor, Oeystein Olsen, said on Tuesday.

Oil-producer Norway has struggled to cope with a drop of more than 50 percent in the price of crude oil, its main export, since mid-2014. A series of rate cuts combined with fiscal spending and currency weakness have given the economy a small boost.

The central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at 0.50 percent last week and Olsen has previously said the rate could remain at 0.50 percent for several years

But asked whether Norway had gone as far as it can with cutting interest rates, Olsen said: "The short answer is no."

"Nothing is excluded," he said. "Zero is not a bound principally, we could go lower if needed ... (but) to do that, the Norwegian economy has to be hit by new significant negative shocks," Olsen said at an event organised by think-tank OMFIF in London.

Olsen, who said the main role of monetary policy over the last few years has been to keep the currency weak, added that there was no cause for concern over a recent strengthening in the crown and that the central bank would not intervene in the foreign exchange markets.

The crown rose against the euro on Tuesday, heading back towards a three-month high.

"We don't used the word 'concerned' presently when we still have a level of the crown that is still weaker than the one we had two or three years ago," Olsen said.