OSLO Feb 23 Norway's labour unions and organisations representing businesses have reduced their expectations for 2017 wage growth, a quarterly survey commissioned by the country's central bank showed on Thursday.

Labour unions on average now predict wages will rise by 2.7 percent next year, down from a forecast of 2.8 percent seen in November, while business lobbyists gave an estimate of 2.3 percent, down from 2.6 percent three months ago.

Individual households have also cut their wage expectations, according to the survey.

Inflation expectations also fell.

The survey is carried out by analysis firm Epinion on behalf of the central bank. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)