OSLO May 24 Norway's labour unions and employers' organisations both expect 2.5 percent wage growth in 2017, a quarterly survey commissioned by the country's central bank showed on Wednesday.

In February labour unions expected 2.7 percent, while business lobbyists gave an estimate of 2.3 percent. Next year the combined expectation is an increase of 2.8 percent.

The survey is carried out by analysis firm Epinion on behalf of the central bank. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)