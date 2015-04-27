OSLO, April 27 Norway's monetary policy should
take into account the risk of increasing financial imbalances,
but it should not be overburdened, and banking regulation and
supervision should be the first line of defence, central bank
governor Oeystein Olsen said on Monday.
"While increased capital requirements and macroprudential
policy can strengthen banks' solidity and mitigate the build-up
of imbalances, we cannot proceed under the assumption that new
regulations alone will eliminate the risk of financial
instability," Olsen said in a speech
"When assessing the monetary policy trade-offs, central
banks must pursue the primary objective of monetary policy: low
and stable inflation," he added.
Olsen had earlier said the bank had kept interest rates
higher than it would otherwise have done because of rapidly
rising house prices.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Larry King)